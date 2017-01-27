Thank you to all that participated in the 2016 Shiver in the River! Looking forward to a bigger and better Shiver in the River in 2017! With beverages, food, music and more, this is the Coolest Winter Festival in Richmond, and shows our love for Virginia!

Choose Your Challenge!

You can clean up, walk/run, or jump in the James River -- or do all three! You and your family can participate in as much or as little as you want, and you can form teams challenging your family, friends and co-workers.

Community Cleanup Shiver in the River will start with a cleanup along the banks of the James River and in communities throughout RVA. Picking up litter and recyclables is at the very heart of Keep Virginia Beautiful's mission.

5K Walk/Run Enjoy the beauty of the James River with a bit of exercise. Our improved route for the 5K is a single loop that includes the views of downtown, natural areas and crosses the new Potterfield Memorial Bridge.

James River Jump The highlight of Shiver in the River is the James River Jump! This fundraising Jump will take place along the chilly banks of the James near Historic Tredegar. Participants must raise a minimum of $75.

Shiver in the River is a fundraising event for Keep Virginia Beautiful to increase programs that support litter prevention, community outreach, education, recycling and beautification for Richmond and the Commonwealth of Virginia. To learn more about KVB, click the logo to the right.

Volunteer for the Event